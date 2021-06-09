Realme to enter laptop market soon, here’s how it will look like

Realme is putting the pedal to the metal in the second half of 2021, after a poor start to the year. It will join the laptop market alongside a slew of high-end smartphones and new product categories.

Yes, you read that correctly. Realme laptops will be available very soon to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook. Sheth wrote in an official tweet, “#Realme new product category has a message for you!” The new product looks to be a laptop, as shown in the teaser image below. The tweet’s enigmatic message, on the other hand, says “Hello World.”

01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B#realme new product category has a message for you!

Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife? pic.twitter.com/PhPcvn0668 — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

Realme’s decision is not surprising, considering the business was anticipated to release the laptop in June 2021. Realme conducted an online customer survey a few months ago that included a few questions about the notebook. Users were asked if they planned on purchasing a new laptop in the next three months. If so, how much they would be willing to spend.

Sheth also revealed that the Realme Buds 3 will be available in in August. Realme Buds 3 will be the name of the earbuds, which will be part of the company’s wired hearable portfolio. He stated that the Realme Buds 3 will be “unique” in its series, implying that the earbuds would have capabilities such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).



