Realme to enter laptop market soon, here’s how it will look like

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jun 9, 2021
Realme is putting the pedal to the metal in the second half of 2021, after a poor start to the year. It will join the laptop market alongside a slew of high-end smartphones and new product categories.

Yes, you read that correctly. Realme laptops will be available very soon to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook. Sheth wrote in an official tweet, “#Realme new product category has a message for you!” The new product looks to be a laptop, as shown in the teaser image below. The tweet’s enigmatic message, on the other hand, says “Hello World.

 

Realme’s decision is not surprising, considering the business was anticipated to release the laptop in June 2021. Realme conducted an online customer survey a few months ago that included a few questions about the notebook. Users were asked if they planned on purchasing a new laptop in the next three months. If so, how much they would be willing to spend.

Sheth also revealed that the Realme Buds 3 will be available in in August. Realme Buds 3 will be the name of the earbuds, which will be part of the company’s wired hearable portfolio. He stated that the Realme Buds 3 will be “unique” in its series, implying that the earbuds would have capabilities such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).


