Realme to Launch 2 High End Smartphones Soon

According to a credible source, the smartphone manufacturer Realme is going to launch two new smartphones globally. One of them will be the flagship level phone namely the GT 6, while the other one will be the upper midrange device, dubbed 13 Pro+. There is not much information about the Realme GT 6, however, it is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6. The latter arrived with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 50 MP camera, and 5500 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the source unveiled the memory configurations, and color options for the upcoming Realme 13 Pro+. It will be available in two colors including Monet Gold and Emerald Green. The memory options for the phone are mentioned below:

8 GB+128 GB

8 GB+256 GB

12 GB+256 GB

12 GB+512 GB

For photography lovers, the smartphone is expected to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The comparatively less powerful Realme 12 Pro featured a telephoto camera rather than a periscope camera. Therefore, it isn’t sure if Realme will include a periscope camera in the Realme 13 Pro.

