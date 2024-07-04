Realme to Soon Launch Note 60 with these Specs

Realme surprised the users with the launch of its first-ever Note device a few months ago. According to a source, the company is now working on its successor, the Realme Note 60, which will be launched with improved specs. The device is currently going through multiple certifications and testing, which implies that it’s going to launch in the near future.

The phone was initially passed through Geekbench testing and NBTC (Thai Telecom Authority) certification, which indicates that the Note 60 might first be introduced in Thailand. The model code for Realme Note 60 is ‘RMX3933.’ While NBTC has not offered specific details, it indicates an LTE modem, which implies that the phone won’t support 5G.

On the other hand, Geekbench, however, revealed some of the specs of Realme Note 60. It will be equipped with a Unisoc T612 processor clocked at 1.82 GHz. The chipset offers respectable performance for a budget device, scoring 432 in single-core and 1341 in multi-core tests. In addition, it offers an option of 6 GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking capabilities.

In terms of operating system, the device is expected to operate on Android 14, with Realme UI 5.0 as the user interface. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that we have also Realme Note 60 has also appeared on SIRIM and TÜV listings, further confirming its upcoming launch.

