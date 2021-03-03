Back in 2019, Realme hosted a Camera Innovation Event in which it showcased its first 64MP quad-cam phone using Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 module. This year, Realme unveiled its first 108MP camera using Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 with 9 to 1 pixel binning tech and up to 3x lossless zoom. The upcoming Realme 8 series will debut with this sensor.

The ISOCELL HM2 is a 1/1.52” sensor with 0.7 μm pixel size and Super-PD autofocus. It can shoot stills at up to 12000×9000 pixel resolution and record videos up to [email protected] fps.

Realme Unveils 108MP Camera For Upcoming Realme 8 Series

The 3x in-sensor lossless zoom helps preserve details and colours without over-sharpening by taking 12MP photos and mapping the zoomed area. The image processing is faster because it takes eight consecutive 12MP shots and put them into an algorithm to increase clarity.

Furthermore, the sensor comes with a new Starry Mode for astrophotography time-lapse videos. Traditionally such types of videos are made by recording multiple clips with professional cameras. These videos are then edited on a computer. Realme uses its own time-lapse video algorithm to make this process simple.

Another interesting feature is the Tilt-shift time-lapse video which uses an algorithm to capture tilt-shift photos and videos. The new camera mode will allow you to select the angle, position and bokeh size directly from the camera settings. Moreover, Realme is also bringing new portrait filters including Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait.

Additionally, the company also showed the teaser of the Realme 8 Pro’s back with its four camera sensors sitting on a square island. The back has a slight curvature and Dare to Leap branding. We will get more information in the coming days.