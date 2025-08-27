Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery & Chill Fan Phone at 828 Global Fan Festival

Today, as realme celebrates its 7th anniversary, the youth-centric smartphone brand, now serving over 300 million users worldwide, including millions in Pakistan, takes the stage to unveil two groundbreaking technologies that redefine the boundaries of mobile innovation: the 15000mAh Ultra-High-Density Battery and the realme Chill Fan Phone. Born from deep insights into the lives of young users, these innovations are set to transform how millions engage with their devices, eliminating pain points like battery anxiety and overheating, and empowering a “play hard, last longer” lifestyle.

realme 15000mAh Battery: Endurance Redefined for the Masses

The 15000mAh Ultra-High-Density Battery technology is a marvel of engineering that shatters industry benchmarks. Powered by 100% full silicon anode technology, this battery achieves an unprecedented 1200 Wh/L energy density, the highest ever achieved in a smartphone. For users, this translates to tangible freedom: devices equipped with this battery will deliver up to four days of average usage, with the ability to shoot videos continuously for up to 18 hours and play videos for up to 53 hours. For young Pakistanis who spend long hours gaming, streaming dramas, or creating content, this breakthrough directly addresses their lifestyle needs.

realme Chill Fan Phone: Cooling Reimagined for Intense Gaming

Complementing the battery breakthrough is the realme Chill Fan Phone. This first-of-its-kind innovation tackles one of the most frustrating issues for gamers and power users: overheating. By integrating a miniature internal fan with a thermoelectric cooler (TEC), the same technology used in external coolers has been miniaturized for smartphones’ internal use. It’s essentially like having an air conditioner in the phone. This cooling system actively reduces the device’s core temperature by up to 6°C during intense usage.

This cooling power unlocks sustained performance: users can now run 20+ popular large-scale mobile games including Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact at high frame rates without throttling. For Pakistani users who demand seamless performance during long sessions, this is a game-changer.

Rooted in Youth Culture: realme Knows How to Play

Both innovations are deeply rooted in realme’s understanding of young users’ lifestyles. They demand devices that adapt to their “always-on” habits—streaming, gaming, traveling, and creating, without compromise. The 15000mAh battery addresses the frustration of mid-game shutdowns; the Chill Fan Phone eliminates the irritation of throttled performance during long sessions. Together, they embody realme’s mission to be the “coolest” phone brand, one that doesn’t just keep up, but leads for the 300M+ users who trust it daily, including its strong and growing community in Pakistan.

Today’s launch is not just a product release; it marks a celebration of realme’s journey from a startup to a global brand, now serving over 300 million users. As realme enters its eighth year, it reaffirms its commitment to anticipating user needs, pushing technical boundaries, and delivering devices that empower more than 300 million users, including millions in Pakistan to live boldly.

