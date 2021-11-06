realme Unveils its 5G Flagship Killer – the realme GT Master Edition along with realme Narzo 50i One of the year’s most anticipated realme launches brings realme GT Master Edition, realme Narzo 50i and realme Band 2 to Pakistan – all in all with an 11.11 Salebration on Daraz

The day has finally arrived when realme has flexed its muscles and unveiled the ultimate 5G flagship killer – the realme GT Master Edition. A master stroke by realme, nonetheless, the realme GT Master Edition was unveiled along with the realme Narzo 50i and realme Band 2. But the thunderous realme GT Master Edition has got everyone talking that what makes it #thereal5Gflagshipkiller?

The smartphone created quite a lot of ripples when it was launched globally, and since then the anticipation was palpable. The build-up surrounding realme GT Master Edition’s launch lived-up to all the hype – now that the launch has coincided with a humungous 11.11 Salebration by realme exclusively on Daraz.

While the 11.11 Salebration will have flash sales on realme GT Master Edition, realme Narzo 50i, realme Band 2 and a host of other realme products, here’s why realme GT Master Edition will be worth your investment.

A Chipset to Blow Your Wits Out with its Performance – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor

The realme GT Master Edition beats with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor – which is truly its heart. Powering the device with its 6nm Advanced Processing, you’re in for a gaming performance like no other. All the gaming pros line-up as the realme GT Master Edition is a must-have in your arsenal. With its top-class GT Mode performance and Heat Dissipation mechanism, the realme GT Master Edition is here to keep you engrossed in lag-free, heat-less and ultra-fast gaming.

An Exhilarating 120Hz Ultra-smooth Super AMOLED Display

While your heart will be hooked on the game, the display will keep your eyes glued too. The realme GT Master Edition comes with a vivid, smooth and madly captivating 120Hz Super AMOLED Display. It is bound to encapsulate your wildest imaginations with its luxurious, crisp and ultra-smooth feel, whether you’re gaming or watching your favourite content on the phone.

A 65W SuperDart Charge that Pumps the 4,300mAh Massive Battery Back to Power in No-time

The smartphone won’t tire, thanks to its 4,300mAh Massive Battery – and even if the charge starts to diminish, a 65W SuperDart Charge is awaiting to keep the experience going. Get it back to 100% within 33 minutes so there is more time to enjoy and stay glued to your favourite game, movie, social network or just plain content binging.

A Head Turning, Eye Catching Concave Vegan Leather Design by Naoto Fukasawa

What happens when a design master does his mastery for a Master phone? A ground-breaking design that truly turns heads and eyes with its minimalistic, yet sturdy look. Winner of the iF Design Award 2021, the realme GT Master Edition is a complete slayer with its design – crafted by the renowned Naoto Fukasawa. Inspired from a travel suitcase, the design beckons the travel bug in all of us.

A Tale-telling 64MP Street Photography Camera

While the other features on the realme GT Master Edition promise an experience like no other, the camera seals the deal with its story telling prowess. With the 64MP Street Photography camera, these anecdotes will come to life. And, the 32MP Selfie Camera has all the gimmicks to make you come to life too.

The realme GT Master Edition comes in two versions, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB in Voyager Grey and Daybreak Blue colours. The price of realme GT Master Edition (128GB) is PKR 66,999/- but a real steal happens on 11.11 Salebration when the phone will cost PKR 63,999/-. The phone can be pre-ordered from Friday, November 05, 2021 for a chance to win the realme Band worth PKR 3,999/- for free. On the other hand, the 256GB version comes for PKR 72,999/-.

realme Narzo 50i

realme is a gift that keeps on giving – just like Christmas so out came realme Narzo 50i. A budget smartphone built for gaming and speed, realme Narzo 50i enhanced durability in a slim and trendy design. Here are a few features of the realme Narzo 50i that will surely resonate with the entry-level gaming market.

A Huge 5,000mAh Battery

The realme Narzo 50i is powered by a 5000 mAH battery for extended usage and reliability. The phone has an enviable standby time of up to 43 days. To enhance its reliability, the battery has an ultra-Saving mode that can offer up to 2 Hours of calling time in just 5% of b attery time.

Powerful Octa-core Processor

The phone is turbocharged for swift processing by its powerful 1.6 GHz Octa Core processor which is a unique offering in this price range. The phone offers up to 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for worry-free usage. It runs a realme UI Go Edition powered by Android 11.

A Vivid Display for Quality Viewing

Media viewing and gaming is a rewarding experience on realme Narzo 50i due to the phone’s ultra-vivid and 6.5” large display. The phone’s has a LCD Multitouch display with 1600-by-720-pixel Resolution and its screen to body display stands at 88.5 percent.

A Powerful AI Camera for Convenient Photo Capturing

Photo capturing is yet another rewarding experience with realme Narzo 50i’s powerful AI 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras. The camera has all the necessary features to transform your beautiful moments to perfect memories.

The phone combines the innovation, reliability and design excellence under its hood in a very competitive pricing. The phone, besides delivering exceptional user experience to its buyers, will go on to bring the lower income groups in the fold of digital inclusion.

The realme Narzo 50i retails at PKR 21,999/- however the 11.11 Salebration on Daraz makes it super attractive at PKR 20,399/-.