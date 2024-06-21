realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador

In an exciting move, realme has announced the appointment of Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s star fast bowler, as its new brand ambassador. Known for his outstanding performances on the cricket field, Afridi’s dynamic and energetic persona aligns perfectly with realme’s brand ethos of innovation and youthful spirit.

Adding to the excitement, realme has teased a major announcement scheduled for June 26, 2024. While details remain under wraps, speculation is rife that it could be related to the highly anticipated realme GT 6 Pro or possibly a new addition to the 12 series, such as the realme 12 or the realme 12 Pro+. This announcement follows the recent unveiling of the realme GT 6 Pro in Italy, showcasing realme’s commitment to innovation and its quest to revolutionize the smartphone industry.

realme is on a roll, having recently launched the realme C63 in Pakistan. The successful launch of the C63 indicates that realme is increasing the frequency of its device launches, cementing Pakistan as a primary market for the company. This strategy underscores realme’s dedication to bringing advanced technology to Pakistani consumers, reinforcing its position as a leading smartphone brand in the region.

Stay tuned for further details as realme continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation, bringing cutting-edge devices to the global market. However, whatever the news is, this collaboration with Shaheen Afridi is expected to bring a fresh wave of excitement among realme fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

Also Read: The realme C63 Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Leather Back and Lightning-Fast Charging at an Unmatched Price