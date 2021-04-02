Realme V13 5G Launched Officially: Check here Specifications & Price

Realme’s budget-friendly smartphone called Realme V13 5G has been officially released in China. The 90Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and rear camera setup are provided on the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 10 5G introduced by Xiaomi in China earlier this month and Realme V13 5G will be in competition with Xiaomi’s device.

Realme V13 5G Specifications

A 6.5″ full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1.080 pixels, and a 2.400-pixel resolution, is included in the dual-sim device (Nano) Realme V13 5G. The display has a 180Hz touch-responsive rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. On the software side, Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 is running on the device.

The Realme V13 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 8GB RAM and storage, that can be extended via a microSD card up to 256GB.

A 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel monochrome depth sensor, and the 2-megapixel macro shooter is built into the set-up of a triple rear camera. The device features a selfie camera of 8 megapixels on the front.

A 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick-charging support available on the latest device. Connectivity choices of the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Hi-Res Audio support for improved sound quality is also available.

The mobile measures 162.5×74.8×8.5mm and weigh 185 grams. A biometric identification sensor is also available on the side of the device.

Realme V13 5G Price & Availability:

Realme V13 5G has two storage versions, including 8GB RAM+128GB, and 8GB RAM+256GB available in the device. Smartphone price of both version is $243 (approximately Rs 37,000) and $273 (approximately Rs 42,000).

Moreover, the smartphone is available in two color choices Ash and Azure. The device is now available in China for pre-booking and will be available for sale on 2nd April. Yet, no details about the global rollout have been announced.

Realme V13 Full Specifications:

Display: IPS, 6.5 “, 2400×1080 pixels, 90 Hz

IPS, 6.5 “, 2400×1080 pixels, 90 Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM: 8 GB, LPDDR4X

8 GB, LPDDR4X Built-in memory: 128/256 GB, UFS 2.1, microSD support

128/256 GB, UFS 2.1, microSD support Main camera: 48 MP (f / 1.8) + 2 MP (macro lens) + 2 MP (monochrome sensor)

48 MP (f / 1.8) + 2 MP (macro lens) + 2 MP (monochrome sensor) Front camera: 8 MP (f / 2.0)

8 MP (f / 2.0) Battery: 5000mAh, 18W fast charging

5000mAh, 18W fast charging Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / GLONASS / Beidou

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / GLONASS / Beidou Security: Fingerprint scanner on the side

Fingerprint scanner on the side OS: realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Connectors: USB Type-C, 3.5mm

USB Type-C, 3.5mm Dimensions: 165.8 x 77 x 9.6mm

165.8 x 77 x 9.6mm Weight: 176g

176g Price: $243 (8GB RAM+128GB) and $273 (8GB RAM+256GB).

