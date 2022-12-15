Realme has the habit of occasionally announcing new devices without a heads-up or complete spec sheet and the latest example is the Realme V23i. Realme V23i quietly launched with Dimensity 700 and 5,000 mAh battery. This is the newest entry-level smartphone in the maker’s V-series lineup. The phone comes with ordinary specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone first.

First of all, the phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, there are no words on charging speed. Moreover, the phone has a dual-camera setup at the back. It sports a 13MP main camera alongside an additional 2MP sensor. Whereas, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone boots Android 12 and is available in Mountain blue and Jade black colours.

The device is now officially listed on Realme’s online shop in China. The phone costs CNY 1,999 ($288) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There are no words about its global launch. We will update you if more information comes.

