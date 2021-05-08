Around two weeks ago a pair of upcoming Realme phones have appeared on TENAA. Now, the latest reports have revealed that one of them could be the Realme V25. A famous Chinese tipster @Arsenal has suggested that either the RMX 3333 or RMX 3143 will be called Realme V25. Although, the company has not revealed any information regarding these handsets yet.

Realme V25 is the Next Phone to Launch Soon

The recently appeared phone with the model number RMX3333 will launch with the Snapdragon 780G. On the other hand, the second phone with the model number RMX3143 will pack a Snapdragon 768G. The latter is expected to have the same specs as Oppo’s recently announced K9 5G smartphone.

Anyhow, the rumors have also revealed some key specs of the upcoming phone. First of all, it will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Moreover, it will have a 64MP primary camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2 MP depth module. Additionally, the phone will have a 4,220 mAh battery with 65W charging support. On the software side, we will see Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 top.

The RMX3333 on the other hand is expected to bring a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. You will see a downgraded camera module. It will have a 48 main camera alingwith an 8MP and a 2MP camera. However, it will also have the same battery of 4,220 mAh capacity.

Realme has not revealed any information regarding it. We will update you in the coming days about these handsets.