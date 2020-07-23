Earlier this week, we came across a teaser of a new smartphone lineup released by Realme. Now, the company released a new teaser of a new smartphone featuring a quad-camera setup on the rear. This phone called V5, which is a new V lineup’s introductory and first smartphone.

Realme V5 to Feature a Punch Hole Display

The company shared the images of the phone on Weibo. The images show that the smartphone will be featuring a punch-hole display along with four cameras on the back of the phone. The quad-cameras are arranged in an inverted L formation inside a rectangular island.

The LED flash at the rear of the phone is accompanying the cameras. The text above is also confirming that the primary camera on the V5 will be packed by a 48MP sensor. The back panel of the smartphone is made of glass and has a matte finish. A big Realme branding is also visible at the back of the phone. Previously, we saw it on the Narzo 10A.

On the right side of Realme V5, there is a fingerprint reader embedded to the power button. You will also find the volume rocker and SIM card slot located on the left side of the phone.

In today’s post, we could only discuss the design of the phone as there is no further information about the specs of the phone yet but we will share if we come to know from any source.

