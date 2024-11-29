Realme V60 Pro Launched: Features, Price, and Specs

Realme has introduced the V60 Pro in China, expanding its V-series lineup with a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver excellent performance and durability at an affordable price. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and boasts impressive features like a 50-megapixel primary camera, robust battery life, and a sleek design. With its IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, the Realme V60 Pro is built to withstand tough environments. It is available in three vibrant colours and offers a compelling package for mid-range smartphone buyers.

Realme V60 Pro Price and Availability

The Realme V60 Pro comes in two storage configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage : Priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately PKR 61,000 ).

: Priced at (approximately ). 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately PKR 69,000).

The phone is available in three distinct colour options: Lucky Red, Rock Black, and Obsidian Gold. Currently, it is exclusively available for purchase in China, with no word yet on its global launch.

Specifications and Features

Display and Design

The Realme V60 Pro features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1,604 pixels. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a peak brightness of 625 nits, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage. The phone’s design ensures durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing protection against dust and water, along with military-grade drop resistance. Despite its ruggedness, the phone maintains a slim profile, measuring 165.69 x 76.22 x 7.99mm and weighing 196 grams.

Performance

Under the hood, the device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, it supports Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE), which expand the virtaul RAM up to 24GB for enhanced multitasking. The UFS 2.2 storage is available in 256GB and 512GB variants, and you can expand the storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top, delivering a clean and user-friendly interface.

Cameras

The Realme V60 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera features a 50-megapixel sensor, ensuring sharp and vibrant photos. It is complemented by a secondary sensor for added versatility and an LED flash. On the front, the device has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The phone packs a 5,600mAh battery, offering excellent longevity for daily tasks and multimedia consumption. With support for 45W fast charging, the device ensures quick top-ups, minimizing downtime.

See Also: Realme GT7 Pro Bringing Next-Level Gaming with GT Mode 2.0 On Nov 26

Additional Features

The Realme V60 Pro includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. It also features Hi-Res Audio certification, promising an enhanced sound experience for music lovers.

Conclusion

The Realme V60 Pro stands out as a well-rounded device catering to users seeking durability, strong performance, and great value for money. With its rugged design, efficient processor, expandable storage, and reliable battery, it’s a solid choice for those who prioritize functionality and affordability. While the phone is currently available only in China, a global launch could further bolster its appeal in competitive markets.