Realme Watch S Pro, A step ahead in wearable business

While the smartwatch has not been well regarded as the company would have expected, the business moved on and launched a second wearable fitness band, the Realme Watch, in May. Realme Watch has made some major changes over its Realme Band, and we haven’t considered it to be as polished as some of its rivals. Now, the company came up with a new fitness wearable ‘Realme watch S pro’ which is set to release on December 29th this year.

Lately, Realme introduced a radial dial model with features such as heart rate control and sleep tracking. The Realme Watch S Pro is packed with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display in a 46mm case with 450 nits of brightness and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass safety. The Pro model equipped with a built GPS and can give up to 14 days of battery life. In addition to this, Realme Watch S will give up to 15 days of battery life.

The Realme Watch S Pro supports a luxury style that suits its price tag. It has two keys on the right edge that handles all of its features. This, combined with a matte black finish, makes it look like the Watch S Pro is a little smaller than the Mi Watch Revolve, but it doesn’t really look as big on a wrist.

Realme Watch S will view alerts from smartphones. It also helps you to decline incoming calls and open their mobile. Users can select from 100 watch faces that are easily accessible via the app.