Realme “Watch S” Smartwatch Launched: Including Oximeter, Heart Rate Monitor in Round Shape





With the Realme Watch, Realme joined the smartwatch market a few months ago. The company recently confirmed its intention for IFA 2020 to launch Realme Watch S Pro. Realme has announced that Realme Realme Watch S will be launched in Pakistan.

Now the company has publicly unveiled the country’s most recent smartwatch. A circular style with some fascinating features come with the smartwatch. These include IP68, Heart Rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, 100+ faces of the watch, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, etc.

Here are the current price, specs, selling date, and specifications of Realme WatchS.

Realme Watch S specifications, features

The new smartwatch supports a 1.3-inch circular touchscreen shower with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution. The watch comes with a sensor to adjust the brightness automatically based on the ambient light conditions. Corning Gorilla Glass also covers the screen.

The most recent IP68 smartwatch is up to 1.5 m water-resistant. The smartwatch battery will deliver up to 15 days with 390mAh power. Watch S comes with over 100 watch faces. The company claims, It has two buttons on the right side of the watch and is made of aluminum alloy. Realme Watch S has over 100 watch faces, the company says.

There are two buttons on the right side of the watch made of aluminum alloy. The watch also provides many color choices for straps such as Blue, Orange, Green, and Black. The watch provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring and also supports blood oxygen monitoring with a SpO2 oximeter. The Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options are available on this device.

The watch has 16 different sport modes, including outdoor run, walk, indoor run, outdoor cycle, aerobic capacity, strength training, football, basketball, ping pong, badminton, indoor cycle, elliptical, yoga, rowing Machine, and stationary bike. It can also detect steps, calories, distance, water recall, and more during the day. Sleep tracking, call refusal, smart alerts, and music and camera access are other main features of the Realme Watch S.

Smartwatch Price & Availability

In Pakistan, Watch S price is 14,999 PKR. From Daraz, a discounted smartwatch price of 12,499 PKR will be available from 11 November. Realme has also reported that Realme Watch S will soon be released in other countries as well.

