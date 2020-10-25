



Back in May, Realme has introduced the Realme Watch. Later on, the company has announced to bring the Watch S Pro in Q4 2020. However before, the Pro version, the company’s Pakistani branch has announced on Twitter that the non-Pro model will be unveiled on November 2. So, we will get the Realme Watch S in Pakistan very soon.

Realme Watch S will Launch on November 2

The tweet also includes an image that reveals the Watch S’ design as well as different watch faces and strap colours. Have a look at it.

Moreover, as far as the specs of the watch are concerned, it will sport a 1.3″ auto-brightness circular touchscreen. Also, it will pack a battery that will offer 15 days of use. Furthermore, it will come with 16 sports modes and will have sensors to measure your heart rate and blood-oxygen level.

The trend of using the smartwatches has also increased. Not only it makes your phone usage easier, but it also looks pretty stylish wearing it on the wrist. Anyways, we will surely get more official information about the watch on November 2.

