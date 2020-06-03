Realme watch set to release in most affordable price

It has been hard to imagine just about 5 years ago how inexpensive fitness trackers would become. Not only cheap, we would probably have a hard time accepting the fact that how high end these would be. Yet it’s 2020 and this is where we are. Built on their first wearable health, Realme watch is now set to introduce which doesn’t just come with a heart rate tracker but can also shows oxygen level. Tentative price announced is $120.

The Realme Watch is better seen as a tool that, while it adorns a smartwatch ‘s body, can best be described as a practical fitness band (or at least with features that we have come to expect from budget fitness bands).

The watch features a wide 1.4-inch display, a heart rate tracker with blood oxygen level sensor, and sleep monitoring for that amount. Is Realme Watch worth the price it asks for?

The case uses no metal and thus the watch tips the weighing scale at a mere 31 grams and is just around 50 percent lighter than the Realme unit. This lightweight style feels like you that you are not wearing anything on your wrist. The watch’s faces have a dazzling silverish finish that gives it the pretense of being more costly than it actually is.

There’s a single button to the right of the screen, as far as the keys go. The button can be used to wake / sleep display and when operating the watch is used as a back-button. But, the watch has left-swipes-to-go-back support, too.

From step count to heart rate and calorie tracking, it offers almost every basic or beyond basic feature. There’s basically nothing you have to do with automated sleep monitoring to keep a track of your night.