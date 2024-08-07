The competition in wired smartphone charging technology has slowed down recently, but it hasn’t come to a complete halt. According to a new rumour from China, Realme is preparing to unveil its own 300W wired charging solution for smartphones. This development indicates that the race for the fastest charging speeds is still ongoing, albeit at a slower pace.

Interestingly, this won’t be the first 300W charging system introduced by a Chinese manufacturer. Redmi made headlines back in February 2023 when it announced its own 300W charging technology. At that time, Redmi claimed that their system could charge a 4,100 mAh battery from zero to full in under five minutes. Despite this impressive claim, the company has not revealed any Redmi phone with this 300W charging capability.

Realme will Soon Unveil 300W Wired Charging Technology

Realme’s upcoming announcement might also be a “technology showcase” rather than an immediate product launch. This means that while the technology will be demonstrated, it may take some time before it is integrated into commercially available devices. However, Realme has a track record of pushing the boundaries in charging speeds. Their recent GT5 and GT Neo 5 smartphones featured 240W wired charging, bringing them closer to the 300W milestone.

In addition to the 300W charging technology, rumours suggest that the upcoming Realme GT7 Pro will come with several notable features. It will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it one of the most durable smartphones on the market. The GT7 Pro will also include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which promises faster and more accurate biometric authentication compared to traditional optical sensors.

Realme’s advancements in charging technology and smartphone durability highlight their commitment to innovation and competitiveness in the market. Let’s wait and see when the 300W charging solution will be available in consumer devices, Realme’s efforts are likely to drive further developments in this area.

As the battle for faster charging continues, consumers can look forward to shorter charging times and more robust smartphone features. Whether Realme’s 300W charging technology will become a standard in future devices or remain a technological showcase for the time being, it is clear that the company is dedicated to pushing the envelope in smartphone innovation.

