Realme has launched the X3 SuperZoom last week. However, the company has not revealed that vanilla version. But it seems like the vanilla version is also in pipeline. Realme X3 Appears on the Google Play Console with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Let’s have a look at the key specs first revealed by the Google Play Console.

The listing has revealed that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 855+. Just like the SuperZoom version has. However, it will have less RAM. The coming model will come with 8GB RAM instead of 12GB. Moreover, due to the chipset, we can say that the phone will come with the 5G connectivity.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 1,080 x 2,400px resolution display. It will come with Android 10 out of the box. Interestingly, there are three versions with the model numbers RMX2081L1, RMX2085L1, RMX2086L1 appeared on Google Play Console. They all have the same specs. So, it may possible that these may be the regional version of same device.

Unfortunately, this is all that we came to know so far about the device. The company has also not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we hope to get the phone in the coming month. As far as its specs ae concerned, in my opinion, it will be a budget-friendly smartphone and will come with less impressive specs as compared to SuperZoom version.

Rumours are in their initial stages. So, we hope to get more details in the coming days.