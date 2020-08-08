One of the Realme smartphones, X3 Pro, is in rumours from quite some time. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. Anyways, a device with the model number RMX2121 has also appeared on TENAA and leakers suggested this is the phone. However now, a device with codename RMX2083 Shines on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855+ and it could be Realme X3 Pro. Now the question arises which is the real one among them.

Realme X3 Pro Shines on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855+

Interestingly, there is also another model number RMX2170 which is suggested to be the X3 Pro. At this point, it is unclear which is the real one among them. As the letters are the same in these codenames, we can say that these could be the different variant of the same model. Anyhow, all these models have the same chipset which is Snapdragon 855+. Also, the listing has revealed 8GB RAM and Android 10 out of the box. Unfortunately, this is all the Geekbench listing has revealed about the phone.

However, if we talk about the specs oft he vanilla Realme X3. It had some good specs. Whereas, the Superzoom version has taken the photography to another level with 5x optical zoom in the telephoto camera. It had up to 12 GB RAM and a 32 MP selfie shooter.

As its name suggests, Realme X3 Pro will be the more powerful version of the series. So, we also expect more extra-ordinary specs in the model as well. In my opinion. X3 Pro would have dual-selfie cameras and at least 64MP main camera at the back. Also, it could have at least the 65W charging. Taking the spec at higher level, we can see 125W UltraDART standard that the company has launched last month.