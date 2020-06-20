Recently, Realme has introduced the X3 super Zoom version. Now, its time for the vanilla and Pro version. The Realme X3 version has appeared on Google Play Console recently. Now Realme X3 Pro Appears on TENAA. The TENAA listing has revealed the key specs and design of the coming phone. Also, the phone has appeared on TENAA, it means the launch is quite near.

Realme X3 Pro Appears on TENAA Revealing Key Specs

The phone has appeared with model number RMX2121 and reveal the design and specs. It will come with a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner to house the selfie camera. The dimensions of the phone are 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.5mm. Additionally, it has a dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery. It means the phone will have a total of 4,400mAh battery capacity.

At the back, we see a rectangular cutout for the four cameras and flash. Moreover, the X3 Pro will run Android 10 out of the bo with Realme UI on top. This is all the TENAA listing has revealed. However, on the other hand, the phone has also appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark. It revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will feature UFS 3.1 storage.

