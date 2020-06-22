Realme often has us wondering what’s what in its portfolio and where new models fit in the existing lineup. It’s a bit more of that now with the X3 SuperZoom – As the name suggests, the main selling point of the X3 SuperZoom is its 8MP optically stabilized periscope module which offers 5x optical zoom and up to 60x hybrid reach. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide and 64MP main shooter as well a 2MP macro cam, making for a diversified set of shooters for any occasion. Will is here to walk you through what the X3 SuperZoom has to offer.

Realme X3 SuperZoom launching in Pakistan on June 25th

Let’s start with that SuperZoom. The moniker is inspired by the phone’s telephoto camera, and it’s the five times zoom periscope lens setting it apart from all other realmes – the few of which have a tele cam at all, stick to a standard 2x unit. A standout feature warrants a standout moniker then. The periscope makes the phone unique in the realme roster.

The X3 SuperZoom has six cameras, two at the front and a quad-camera array at the back. The front cameras are 32MP f/2.5 wide-angle (80.4°) and 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle (105°). It might sound like overkill to have dual front cameras, but the ultra-wide angle option is actually pretty useful for group shots, or when you want to frame one or more people against a backdrop.

The quad-camera array at the back is as follows: 64MP f/1.8 wide angle (78.6°); 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide angle ( 119°); 2MP f/2.4 macro (4cm focus distance); and 8MP f/3.4 periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom).

The 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor bins down to 16MP images and does an admirable job as the primary shooter. Daytime photos are very even-handed with no crazy saturation or heavy-handed HDR effects. Dynamic range is good and detail is great at both 1x and 2x. 64MP mode is also available for when you want even more detail in good lighting.

realme’s camera app has zoom options for 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x, and 10x with the ability to digitally zoom all the way up to 60x. With a dedicated lens for 0.5x, 1x, and 5x, those are naturally where you get the best results.

The realme X3 SuperZoom camera also comes with a whole host of night modes. There’s a regular night mode as well as a tripod mode for 50-second exposures for capturing light trails and the like. Starry Mode beefs up your astrophotography —. There’s also AI-assisted super- and ultra-night modes.

What this all means is that you have several manuals and automatic low-light options for better photos. You’re going to need these modes if you want a good low-light shot.

X3 SuperZoom proved to be competitive all you need to look for is a good main sensor and optical zoom. With high specs, sheet and 60x SuperZooming is a very capable smartphone for your money.

The official launch of realme X3 SuperZoom will be done live on realme Pakistan's official Facebook page 25th June 3 30 pm.