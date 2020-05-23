Another Realme smartphone is in pipeline dubbed as Realme X3 SuperZoom. The rumours have already surfaced online about this phone. Realme X3 SuperZoom is coming on May 26. Realme X3 SuperZoom has also appeared in official teaser confirming some key specs. The latest renders have revealed the back and front design of the handset.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specs Revealed- Check out Here

The phone has appeared on AnTuTu. The company claims that the phone has scored highest AnTuTu score that runs on Snapdragon 855+ chipset. As the phone comes with the powerful Snapdragon 855+, it will be a high-end flagship device with other impressive specs as well. Moreover, the phone will sport a 120Hz panel. The rumours also claimed that the phone will come with a side-mounted reader and will have an LCD panel display.

See Also: Realme 6 Series Is Here! Kicking Off With World’s First Helio G80 Powered Device Next Week

The phone has appeared on TENAA as well. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with 30W charging and 5G support. The TENAA listing has revealed that the phone will be 8.9mm thick and sports a 6.57″ display. Moreover, the phone will have a 4,100 mAh battery. The phone has appeared on different certification sites including NBTC, EEC and BIS.

Specs-wise, it will be a high-end phone. But surely, It will be a mid-range phone. The company has not revealed all the specs information about the phone. But surely, we will get more authentic information in the coming days.

Check Also: realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the most anticipated smartphones of the year”