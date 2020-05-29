Realme X3 unveils with periscope zoom in Europe & Thailand

Realme has a new high-end phone, and for the first time ever the brand has brought it to Europe and Thailand market. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is an upcoming flagship phone with a price tag of €499.

The design of the phone has a double punch-hole in the top left corner of the screen with a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and it is paired with an 8MP ultrawide angle camera for ultrawide angle selfies. The back is home to quad rear camera setup of Samsung GW1 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP periscope lens with 5X optical zoom and optical image stabilization, an 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide angle camera with a 119° field of view; and a 2MP 4CM macro camera The back is covered in 3D quad-curved glass with an anti-glare and anti-fingerprint finish

The realme X3 SuperZoom has a 6.6-inch 2400 x 1080 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for an ultrasmooth experience. The display is an LCD panel with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and it is covered with Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855+. Two international variants of x3 are 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB version.

The phone has a 60x SuperZoom mode that helps you get closer to objects. There is a starry mode too for taking long-exposure shots of the stars as well as UIS video stabilization, UIS Max Video Stabilization, Super Nightscape 4.0, and many more.

The new realme X3 has received best reviews by top European media

Digital Trends

Quoted it to be “an incredible value for money” well that’s precisely one can say about realme’s latest offerings.

Notebookcheck

“X3 superzoom is setting the news standards for premium handhelds” thus conforming to realme’s tech trendsetting philosophy.

Android Authority

Ranks the X3 SuperZoom starry mode to be better than astrophotography mode of Google pixel 4. There you go Realme fans it’s a camera delight.

Mashable

X3 superzoom is a flagship model to threaten competitors like Samsung & Hauawei in European market. Dare to Leap.

Realme X3 has received limelight all over the world. Surely this device and technology would one of its kind for other rest of the realme markets.

Realme fans is expecting that realme Pakistan launch X3 in Pakistani market? Are you waiting to grap X3 superzoom?