The upcoming Realme’s smartphone X50 5G is about the launch in the coming week. We have gained much information about the phone from leaks and official teasers. A couple of posters of the X50 5G revealed the design of the phone and confirmed some of the specs including quad rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. However now, Latest Official Poster Reveals the Front of the Realme X50 5G.

The image revealed that the phone will have a pill-shaped hole in the upper-left corner for the dual selfie camera. Also, the phone will have slim bezels on three sides – left, right, and top. Moreover, the phone will launch on January 7.

Other specs include the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC. A long-lasting battery with enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging. Moreover, the phone will have a 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz LCD backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that will charge through a USB-C port.

This will be one of the best phones for photography lovers. As it will a dual-camera setup (32MP + 8MP ultrawide) on the front. Moreover, on the back, it will have a quad-camera setup (64MP + 13MP teletphoto + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro).

In the coming week, the phone will launch. So, we will get more official information about the phone then.