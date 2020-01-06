We already know that Realme X50 5G is going to reveal tomorrow. Just before the launch, the Realme X50 5G Images Appears on TENAA. The phone has already appeared on TENAA listing revealing some key specs of the phone. Now the listing has revealed the first look of the phone.

Realme X50 5G Images Appears on TENAA Just Before the Launch

The phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 765G chipset. X50 5G will come in three memory variants including 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Moreover, it will have three storage options as well including 64GB, 128GB or 256GB. It means there will be a variety of memory variants as well. Furthermore, the phone will have a 6.57″ FHD+ LCD. Also, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The photography lovers will be happy to know that the phone will come with four cameras on the back. The rear camera setup will include 64MP, 12MP, 8MP, and 2MP modules. On the front, there are two selfie cameras including 16MP and 8MP. Furthermore, the phone will have a 4,100 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

The phone is going to release tomorrow. We will get more authentic information about the phone tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.