The 5G race has now begun. When all the companies are busy in launching the 5G phone. Realme has also taken part in this race. Realme X50 5G is the first phone of the company to launch with 5G support. We have got many rumours about the phone already. However now, the company has officially announced on Weibo that “the blockbuster is coming tomorrow”.

Realme X50 5G is Going to Launch Tomorrow

The company has previously confirmed that the phone will come with 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging. Also, the company revealed that the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC. The chipset has an integrated 5G modem and will support simultaneous 5G and Wi-Fi connections. Moreover, it will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, it will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Also, the phone will come with the dual selfie camera setup which will have a 32MP main camera with an 8MP shooter.

The teaser has only revealed the launch date of the phone. There is no news about the specs of the phone. But no worries, we will surely get the official news about the phone tomorrow.