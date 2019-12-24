Yesterday, we have reported that we may get the Realme X50 5G today. But the company has revealed the launch date of Realme X50 5G. The company has announced on Weibo account that the phone will be unveiled on January 7 at an event in Beijing, China.

Realme X50 5G Launch Date is Set to be January 7- Stay Tuned

The announcement post also includes a poster, which reveals the two colour options for the X50 5G. Furthermore, the post also reveals that it will not the only smartphone that will launch in that event. Realme has also planned to launch a lite version alongside the 5G variant.

The X50 5G confirms to have a Snapdragon 765G SoC. Moreover, the phone will come with a dual selfie camera in a pill-shaped hole. Also, the phone will support simultaneous 5G and Wi-Fi connections. Furthermore, the phone will come with VOOC 4.0 fast charging that has the ability to charge the 70% battery in 30 minutes.

Furthermore, the phone will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. Moreover, it will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

There are still two weeks remaining in the official launch. We may get more information about the phone in the coming days.