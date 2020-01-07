Finally, the wait is over. Now, Realme X50 5G launches with some amazing specs as expected. We have already known much about the device but there are some surprises as well to make the launch more promising. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

Realme X50 5G Launches with 120Hz Display

Realme X50 5G has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. Making the rumours and reports true, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole selfie camera including a main 16MP unit and an ultrawide 8MP snapper. Moreover, the phone launched with the latest Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem.

More interestingly, the phone comes in three memory variants including 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of RAM. Also, there are two storage options including 128GB or 256GB.

For photography lovers, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup including the popular 64MP f/1.8 snapper along with a 12MP tele + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro setup. Moreover, the phone has a powerful 4,200mAh battery which is capable of 30W VOOC 4.0 wired charging.

Furthermore, the X50 5G launches with Color OS 7.0 over Android 10. The phone has goes on sale in China today. Here are the pricing details of different models

6GB+256GB variant costs around $389

8GB+128GB model costs around $ 360

12GB+256GB variant costs around $432

The pricing and availability in other markets are unknown at the moment.