Realme X50 5G Official Poster Confirms These Specs

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Dec 28, 2019
Less than a minute
X50 5G Official Poster

We are getting some renders about Realme X50 5G from quite some time. Recently, we have told you that the phone is going to release on 7 January. Since less time left in the launch, we are now started getting official renders about the phone. The company has now revealed the official poster of Realme X50 5G. The official poster has showcased the phone revealing the design and some specs.

Realme X50 5G Official Poster Confirms A side-mounted fingerprint reader

The poster reveals that the phone in Polar colour. Moreover, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Just to make the design of the phone a bit different, the company has placed the fingerprint reader on the right side of the phone. The fingerprint reader has embedded in the power button. Furthermore, it will be the first smartphone of this type by the company.

From previous listings and reports, we came to know that the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC. Also, it will have a dual selfie camera to make your photos more enriching. The phone will also have a powerful battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates.

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker