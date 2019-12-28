Realme X50 5G Official Poster Confirms These Specs

We are getting some renders about Realme X50 5G from quite some time. Recently, we have told you that the phone is going to release on 7 January. Since less time left in the launch, we are now started getting official renders about the phone. The company has now revealed the official poster of Realme X50 5G. The official poster has showcased the phone revealing the design and some specs.

Realme X50 5G Official Poster Confirms A side-mounted fingerprint reader

The poster reveals that the phone in Polar colour. Moreover, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Just to make the design of the phone a bit different, the company has placed the fingerprint reader on the right side of the phone. The fingerprint reader has embedded in the power button. Furthermore, it will be the first smartphone of this type by the company.

From previous listings and reports, we came to know that the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC. Also, it will have a dual selfie camera to make your photos more enriching. The phone will also have a powerful battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates.