Realme is going to hold an online launch event due to the cancellation of MWC. The event will be on February 24 for the launch of X50 Pro 5G. The phone will come with the support of 65W fast charging, that uses the SuperDart brand. Which will charge your phone with impressive fast speed.

Realme X50 Pro 5G to Come with 65W Super Fast Wired Charging

The smartphone runs on Android v10 (Q) operating system and is powered by Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) processor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset which is paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone sports a Super AMOLED display and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 401 ppi pixel density. On camera front, there is a 32 MP Primary Camera 8 MP Camera and on the rear, there is an 64+12+8+2 MP camera.

We could think of a million situations in which having no battery could ruin your day. But during the time you have been thinking about this, you would have already charged the #realmeX50Pro with its 65W SuperDart Charge to keep you going. #realme5G — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 13, 2020

An outline of the phone shared by the company shows dual punch holes for two selfie cameras in the top left of the FHD+ screen.

Get ready to feel the speed of the future in the new #realmeX50Pro We are ready to be one step ahead #realme5G — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 10, 2020

