We have already reported earlier that Realme is going to add a new gaming-oriented flagship, called X50 Pro Player, in its X50-series. The coming phone is going to launch on May 25. The phone has already appeared in some leaks revealing key specs and expected price. Now, the phone has appeared on TENAA listing confirming that the launch of the phone is imminent. Moreover, the TENAA listing has also confirmed some specs of the phone as well.

Realme X50 Pro Player Appears on TENAA Revealing These Key specs

The coming phone shares the same footprint, chipset and memory of the previously launched X50 Pro. However, the listing has confirmed that the new gaming-oriented flagship will come with less impressive cameras. It will come with a 48 MP main snapper and 16 MP front camera.

Furthermore, the new gaming-oriented flagship will have the 6.44” OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the phone will come with a number of variants. It will have three RAM and storage options – 6/8/12 GB and 128/256/512 GB, respectively.

Moreover, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP. The front cameras are also a downgrade. In the coming phone, there is a 16MP+ 2MP front camera instead of 32 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide lenses.

The company put more focus on the RAM and storage options for gaming purposes. As far as its price is concerned, the 8GB/128GB variant is expected to cost $465. obviously, these are all rumours. We will get the more official specs in the coming week. So, stay tuned for updates.

