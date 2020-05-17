If you are a gaming phone lover, you will be happy to know that Realme is going to launch a gamer-centric flagship, dubbed Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. Realme is going to launch this phone on May 25. The phone has already appeared in official renders. Realme has shared a few images of the smartphone revealing some key specs of the coming phone. Just, for example, it will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. However now, the new leaks have revealed the specs and price of the coming gaming phone. Let’s have a look at them.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Specs and Price Revealed

The leak revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There may be other memory variants available as well. But unfortunately, the detail of them is not known yet.

Moreover, the X50 Pro Player Edition will have a 6.44″ 2400×1080 pixel display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a qual-camera setup at the front. The screen will have a pill-shaped hole in the top-left corner for 16MP and 2MP cameras.

At the back, the phone will have a quad-camera setup. The setup will include a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP camera and two 2MP units.

Furthermore, the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner to keep your data secure. It will have a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. A gaming phone should have a more powerful battery in my opinion. Anyhow, the 65W fast charging support will compensate for this feature.

As far as its price is concerned, the 8GB/128GB variant is expected to cost $465. obviously, these are all rumours. We will get the more official specs in the coming week. So, stay tuned for updates.