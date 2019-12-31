Realme 5s banner
Realme X50 Youth to Launch Along with X50 5G

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Dec 31, 2019
We have been listening from some time that Realme X50 5G is the smartphone coming on January 7. It will feature the latest Snapdragon 765G chip. But it seems like it will not the only smartphone to launch in that event. A lite version namely Realme X50 Youth is also making its way to the market. Realme X50 Youth now got certified and will launch on January 7.

Also, we do have very little information about the phone yet. But surely, we will get it in the coming days. A leakster has revealed the listing of a lite version of the phone.

As far as the specs of Realme X50 5G specs are concerned. It will have two-day battery life. Also, it will have a 6.67-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a dual punch hole selfie camera. Moreover, the phone will have a 64MP Samsung GW1 rear camera along with an 8MP ultrawide, a 13MP 5x hybrid zoom and a 2MP super macro.

The phone with 8GB of RAM has also appeared on Geekbench listing.

Realme X50 Youth

Only a week left in the launch of the phone. We will get more official news about the phones on January 7. Stay tuned.

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology.

