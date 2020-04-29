Realme X50m 5G: Goes on Sale

Last week, the news of Realme X50m 5G surfaces online and today the company made the availability of the device for purchase in China at a lower price that is CNY100 for the first three days. But after three days the new phone price will be CNY1,999 (€260/$282).

The back design and camera lineup Realme X50m 5G are similar to Realme 6’while the front of the phone looks like Realme X50 5G. The new phone comes with a 6.57” LCD along with a 48MP main camera. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Users can buy the phone from the Realme China website and at select retailers in China. The company didn’t share a word yet that when it will make the availability of the phone to other regions. The phone is available in two colour variants-Blue and White.

BODYDimensions163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
Weight194 g (6.84 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.57 inches, 105.3 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
120Hz refresh rate
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10.0; Realme UI
ChipsetQualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
GPUAdreno 620
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERAQuad48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERADual16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]/120fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCYes
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYNon-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
MISCColorsStarry Blue, Galaxy White

