Realme X50m 5G: Goes on Sale
Last week, the news of Realme X50m 5G surfaces online and today the company made the availability of the device for purchase in China at a lower price that is CNY100 for the first three days. But after three days the new phone price will be CNY1,999 (€260/$282).
The back design and camera lineup Realme X50m 5G are similar to Realme 6’while the front of the phone looks like Realme X50 5G. The new phone comes with a 6.57” LCD along with a 48MP main camera. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
Users can buy the phone from the Realme China website and at select retailers in China. The company didn’t share a word yet that when it will make the availability of the phone to other regions. The phone is available in two colour variants-Blue and White.
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.57 inches, 105.3 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density)
|120Hz refresh rate
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10.0; Realme UI
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Dual
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]/120fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
|MISC
|Colors
|Starry Blue, Galaxy White
