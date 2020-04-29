Last week, the news of Realme X50m 5G surfaces online and today the company made the availability of the device for purchase in China at a lower price that is CNY100 for the first three days. But after three days the new phone price will be CNY1,999 (€260/$282).

Realme X50m 5G: Goes on Sale

The back design and camera lineup Realme X50m 5G are similar to Realme 6’while the front of the phone looks like Realme X50 5G. The new phone comes with a 6.57” LCD along with a 48MP main camera. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Users can buy the phone from the Realme China website and at select retailers in China. The company didn’t share a word yet that when it will make the availability of the phone to other regions. The phone is available in two colour variants-Blue and White.

BODY Dimensions 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 in) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.57 inches, 105.3 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~399 ppi density) 120Hz refresh rate

PLATFORM OS Android 10.0; Realme UI Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 620

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Dual 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features HDR Video [email protected]/120fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

MISC Colors Starry Blue, Galaxy White

