Realme is planning to bring its latest device, X7 Max 5G soon to the market. The company has officially announced to launch the phone in India on May 31. But the reports are claiming that we will get the phone in Pakistan by the end of next month. The company has already unveiled key information about the phone in the previous days. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

Realme X7 Max 5G is Going to Launch Soon

First of all, the phone will come with a Dimensity 1200 SoC. The company also revealed that it will come with a 120Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen. Also, it will support 50W charging, and a triple camera setup on the rear comprising 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units. Moreover, the phone is 8.4mm thick, weighs 179 grams, and has three colour options.

There are also rumours claiming that the X7 Max 5G will be a rebranded GT Neo, which is currently only available in China. It means we will get a 6.43″ display, 16MP selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, stereo speakers, and 4,500 mAh battery.

Let’s see when the company will introduce this phone in the Pakistani market. The expected price of the phone is Rs. 60,000.

