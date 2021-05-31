Realme X7 Max 5G Officially Released, Soon will Arrive in Pakistan
Realme Mobiles always aims to offer the latest and most attractive smartphone. In technology, Realme Mobiles took a step forward. After several weeks of hints, Realme has introduced the X7 Max 5G and released the device in India, today. However, the reports claim that by the end of June phone will come to Pakistan. The phone is the same as the GT Neo, which is only introduced in the Chinese market recently. A Dimensity 1200 chipset, AMOLED screen, and triple camera set-up are featured with the 64 MP main camera. In addition, Realme also launched a pair of new 4K Smart TVs along with new mobile.
Realme X7 Max 5G Specifications:
The X7 Max 5G display size is 6.43 inches and has a refresh rate of 120Hz with a 16MP camera installed to the left corner. Dragontrail Glass protects the chip and fingerprint scanner. Realme also has stereo speakers and a headphone jack from Dolby Atmos. The device also has the sensor IMX 682 64MP from Sony with an 8MP ultra-wide module and a 2MP macro shooter.
MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC is coupled with storage of 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB. The Realme UI 2.0 over Android 11 handles the software front. Realme has also promised to give fast an Android 12 once the latest version comes out. A massive 4500 mAh battery comes with a 50W SuperDart charging capacity.
Realme X7 Max 5G is available in three colors Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, Milky Way. Pricing for a model 8/128GB starts at PKR 58,000 ($372) and for a 12/256GB model starts at PKR 64,000 ($413). Furthermore, we have to wait for its availability in Pakistan for next month.
Realme X7 Max 5G Full Specs:
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Protection
|Dragontrail Glass
|BODY
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Splash resistant
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|CAMERA
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/480fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 50W, 50% in 16 min (advertised)
Reverse charging 2.5W
|COLORS
|Colors
|Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, Milky Way
