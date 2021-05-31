Realme X7 Max 5G Officially Released, Soon will Arrive in Pakistan

Realme Mobiles always aims to offer the latest and most attractive smartphone. In technology, Realme Mobiles took a step forward. After several weeks of hints, Realme has introduced the X7 Max 5G and released the device in India, today. However, the reports claim that by the end of June phone will come to Pakistan. The phone is the same as the GT Neo, which is only introduced in the Chinese market recently. A Dimensity 1200 chipset, AMOLED screen, and triple camera set-up are featured with the 64 MP main camera. In addition, Realme also launched a pair of new 4K Smart TVs along with new mobile.

Realme X7 Max 5G Specifications:

The X7 Max 5G display size is 6.43 inches and has a refresh rate of 120Hz with a 16MP camera installed to the left corner. Dragontrail Glass protects the chip and fingerprint scanner. Realme also has stereo speakers and a headphone jack from Dolby Atmos. The device also has the sensor IMX 682 64MP from Sony with an 8MP ultra-wide module and a 2MP macro shooter.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC is coupled with storage of 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB. The Realme UI 2.0 over Android 11 handles the software front. Realme has also promised to give fast an Android 12 once the latest version comes out. A massive 4500 mAh battery comes with a 50W SuperDart charging capacity.

Realme X7 Max 5G is available in three colors Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, Milky Way. Pricing for a model 8/128GB starts at PKR 58,000 ($372) and for a 12/256GB model starts at PKR 64,000 ($413). Furthermore, we have to wait for its availability in Pakistan for next month.

Realme X7 Max 5G Full Specs:

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Protection Dragontrail Glass

BODY Dimensions 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.33 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Splash resistant

PLATFORM OS Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G77 MC9

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/480fps, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm Features HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 50W, 50% in 16 min (advertised)

Reverse charging 2.5W

COLORS Colors Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, Milky Way

