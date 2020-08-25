Just recently, we have told you guys that Realme is working on powerful X7 series. The series is going to launch on September 1. We have already got some alleged specs of both models. Now, the more powerful version of the series, X7 Pro, has appeared on Geekbench. Realme X7 Pro Geekbench Scorecard Confirms MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

Realme X7 Pro Geekbench Scorecard Confirms MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

The phone has already appeared on TENAA revealing that it will come with 120 Hz OLED display. As far as the SoC is concerned, it supports 1080p+ display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. It is equipped with four Cortex-A77 cores and four A55 cores, plus a fairly powerful Mali G77 MP9 GPU. Of course, it also comes with 5G modem.

Furthermore, the X7 Pro will also come with 6/8 GB of RAM. Also, it will have a bright 6.55” OLED display with 1080p+ resolution. As far as its cameras are concerned, it will have 64MP main and 8MP secondary cameras. Additionally, the phone will have a powerful 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging.

Let’s wait and see what other specs both these phones will have. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

The phone has also appeared in the poster shared by Realme. Furthermore, Realme’s Weibo post in Chinese has text that translates to “flexible AMOLED screen”. It is for sure now that Realme X7 and X7 Pro are not foldable smartphones, both will come with the screens with curved edges.

Also Check: Realme X7 Series Launch Date is Now Revealed