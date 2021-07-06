Realme is working on a new smartphone with model number RMX3366 and which is allegedly called Realme X9 Pro. Earlier, the device appeared on TENAA with a CPU that could’ve been either the Snapdragon 778G or the Snapdragon 870. Now, Realme X9 Pro has appeared on Geekbench listing with Snapdragon 870. Check out other key specs of the phone.

Realme X9 Pro Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870

The listing confirmed the motherboard name which is “Kona”. It is the code name Qualcomm gave to the Snapdragon 865 and its subsequent 865+ and 870 revisions. The listing also reveals that the RMX3366 will have 12GB RAM. The previous reports also say that it will come with three memory configurations – 6/8/12 GB of RAM paired with 128/256/512 GB storage.

There are also some rumours claiming that the phone will be called Realme GT Master Edition. However, the RMX3366 on TENAA differs from the renders.

Additionally, the phone will come with a main 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the back. There will also be a 16 MP module and a 2 MP helper. The phone will have a 6.55” AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 px resolution (20:9). At the front, the phone will have a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. Furthermore, the phone will have a 4,400 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

