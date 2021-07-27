We already know that Realme is soon going to launch its X9 series. The phones have appeared in many leaks and renders and also shined on some certification sites as well. The Pro model of the series has appeared on MIIT recently with a 6.5″ screen, 4,880 mAh battery, Android 11, and 5G support. Now Realme X9 Pro has appeared on China’s TENAA with full specs and images as it inches closer to the launch.

Realme X9 Pro Specs and Images Revealed by TENAA

The TENAA listing has revealed that the panel is an LCD type with FullHD+ resolution. Moreover, the X9 Pro has a 2.4GHz octa-core processor with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage. It will also come with a memory card slot for storage expansion. We can say that there will be a number of memory variants and the 4/64GB version will be an affordable one.

Furthermore, the X9 Pro will feature a 16MP selfie shooter. While at the back, the phone has three cameras – a 48MP primary camera joined by two 2MP units (likely macro and depth).

Additionally, the phone will be 8.8mm thick, weigh 191 grams. Just like trendy phones, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. It will be available in two colour options – Purple and Blue. Realme has not revealed any launch date of the phone yet. But we are hoping to get the phone next month.

Check Also: Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will Have up to 19GB of RAM