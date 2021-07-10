We already know that Realme is working on its X9 series. The series will include a vanilla and a Pro version for sure. The Pro model of the series has already appeared on the TENAA and Geekbench listings. Now, other phones of Realme X9 Series Appears in multiple certifications with key specs.

A new Realme phone (RMX3361) rumoured to be part of the X9 series has been spotted in several certification listings. RMX3361 appeared in the databases of TENAA and 3C while Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) appeared on the EEC revealing some of its key specs.

First of all, Realme X9’s TENAA listing reveals a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The phone’s listed dimensions are 159.2 x 73.5 x 8.0mm. The listing also shows the 2,100 mAh battery capacity which is most likely half of the 4,200 mAh in total.

Moreover, the phone will run Android 11 presumably with Realme OS 2.0 on top. Whereas the 3C certification reveals the RMX3361 packs 65W charging.

Similarly, the Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) has also appeared on Russia’s EEC database.

The Pro model is expected to come with a curved 6.55-inch SuperAMOLED display. The previous listings have also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and up to 12GB RAM. Other rumored specs include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera and a 4,400 mAh battery. At the front, the phone will have a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box.

It is for sure that the Realme X9 series will be official very soon. So, stay connected for more updates.

