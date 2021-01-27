Realme is Planning to Launch Laptop in 2021

In recent years, several Chinese companies such as Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi, and Redmi have extended their products to different segments like computers and laptops. Realme brand is also now preparing the ground to enter in the laptop industry.

Realme is one of the latest companies on the market as compare to its rivals and it has been able to take the attention of many customers since it was established. In addition to this, it has continued to take place in lifestyle products, smart TVs and IoT products, unlike many young firms, but has not stick on a particular market.

According to a tweet, the tipster Mukul Sharma recently shared, Realme is ready to join the laptop market after smartphones and smart TVs and AIoT products. The tipster says that the launch of the Realme laptops will take place this year if everything goes as expected. This doesn’t come as surprise considering Realme has become the fastest growing brand in 2020 and wants to double down its efforts in 2021 with expansion of its product line in new segment.

The company is officially preparing to enter the laptop market as soon as possible and we will see the first laptop models from Real-me by the June this year. Although realme laptops will come in the market when already its biggest competitors as Redmi and Xiaomi are known for same product. We predict that Realme will keep the rates competitive and reasonable for its buyers. It is still not clear that in which market the laptops will get first appearance. But, we can expect that the new devices will first be released in India and China based on the previous smartphones launch strategy of the company.

