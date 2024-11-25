Reason Why Your VPN May Not Be Working Amid PTI’s Jalsa

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has intensified efforts to block unregistered VPNs in the country. In this regard, the national telecom regulator has begun a second trial to block unregistered VPNs through the firewall. This two-day trial aims to identify and block unregistered VPNs, with full enforcement scheduled to start on December 1.

Moreover. it is pertinent to mention here that the PTA has previously set a deadline of November 30 for users to register their VPNs. According to a source, around 25,000 VPNs have been successfully registered so far. Interestingly, the second trial has coincided with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for mass participation, for what he calls a fight for justice and freedom. Consequently, different users have reported disruptions with social platform X, even with VPNs turned on.

On the other hand, the government claims that the new firewall testing seeks to streamline VPN registration and whitelisting processes. It argues that same practice has been followed in several countries such as China, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, who have a complete ban on unregistered VPNs. Furthermore, the PTA officials said that business VPNs remain unaffected.

The government’s move to block unregistered VPNs has sparked debate over its implications for privacy and digital access. PTA claims the initiative aligns with global practices to ensure regulatory compliance, howeverm critics argue it could limit personal freedom and access to information. In addition, questions also arise about the feasibility of completely blocking unregistered VPNs, as there are mulltiple ways to bypass VPN bans as explained comprehensively in the below mentioned article.

