Recent Cyber Attacks on Private TV Channels Hit via Satellite, Not IP, Senate Panel Told

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication discussed recent cyber incidents targeting private television channels during a meeting held on Wednesday. The issue gained attention after reports emerged that the broadcasts of certain private channels had been disrupted through hacking attempts.

During the meeting, the director general of National CERT briefed the committee on the nature of the cyberattacks. However, he requested that the detailed briefing be conducted in camera, citing the sensitive nature of the information. The committee chairperson agreed to the request and suggested that other agenda items be taken up first before holding a closed-door session on the cyber incidents.

Officials informed the committee that the attack on a private television channel was not a conventional IP-based cyber attack. Instead, the broadcast disruption occurred after hackers targeted the satellite uplink stream, allowing them to interfere with the channel’s transmission.

According to the director general of National CERT, preliminary assessments indicate that the attack may have originated from one of four possible countries, although further technical analysis is still underway. The committee was also briefed on regulatory monitoring mechanisms.

The chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told the committee that the authority operates a National Telecom CERT to monitor threats in the telecommunications sector. He added that the PTA continuously monitors telecom companies in real time to detect potential cyber threats and ensure network security across the country.

The committee is expected to receive a detailed in-camera briefing later regarding the technical findings and possible sources of the attack. Officials may also discuss additional measures to strengthen cybersecurity safeguards for broadcasters and telecommunications infrastructure.

Also read:

No Telecom Competition Rules for 30 Years, Senate Gives IT Ministry One Month to Fix It