Recharge Online with My Zong App and Enjoy 100% Balance

Zong keeps on launching great cost-effective features and package for ts users to facilitate them with cost-effectiveness. This time the telecom operator, Zong, has come up with fantastic news for the customer. Recharge online using My Zong App or song website, and get your complete balance without any tax deductions. Isn’t it amazing?

We get such offers very seldom when company bears pay the tax associated with the recharge, and users are able to enjoy full balance without any kind of deductions. No doubt, it is one of the best offers I have come across so far.

Get Poora Balance without Tax Reduction by Recharging through My Zong App

But with every good news, there is always a hidden glitch. There are a few things that should be met in order to get full balance. So to enjoy 100% balance, you need to have fulfil these:

You must recharge from My Zong App or Zong official website

One must recharge PKR 500 or more to enjoy this offer.

Source: Zong

Terms and Conditions:

Amount of Rs. 500 or more should be recharged in one go

The offer is exclusive for online recharge services and valid for prepaid users only

Postpaid, MBB and Internet SIM users are not eligible for this offer

Zong reserves the revise/remove offer any time

