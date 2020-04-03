If you didn’t recharge your Zong Mobile Broadband device then don’t worry. You can do that from the comfort of your home by following very easy steps.

Recharge Zong Mobile Broadband Device from Home

You can choose any of the available options and recharge to enjoy streaming.

Recharge from Zong App:

Steps

Download My Zong App

Register your MBB Device on the app To register enter the MBB Number and press arrow button System will send the pin on your MBB Device To access the verification PIN Connect with your MBB Device Wifi Open the Web browser and type 192.168.8.1 Go to the SMS Tab to access PIN Enter the Pin in the App

Set your Profile

Click Recharge on Home Page Enter the details and the required amount and recharge your MBB Device

on Home Page Click More at the bottom right of My Zong App

at the bottom right of My Zong App Select MBB

Activate the MBB Bundle of your choice and press Subscribe Now

Bundle will be activated

Steps

Open the link for online recharge to top up your MBB Number Go to the Linkhttps://www.zong.com.pk/internet/activate-mbb-bundles to activate MBB Bundles Enter the MBB Number and press Subscribe Enter the 7 Digit Pin Code and Press Verify & Subscribe



Accessing the PIN Code

Connect with your MBB Device Wifi Open the Web browser and type 192.168.8.1 Go to the SMS Tab to access PIN Enter the Pin on the website Same PIN can be used for future subscriptions



Source: Zong

