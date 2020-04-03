Recharge Zong Mobile Broadband Device from Home
If you didn’t recharge your Zong Mobile Broadband device then don’t worry. You can do that from the comfort of your home by following very easy steps.
You can choose any of the available options and recharge to enjoy streaming.
Recharge from Zong App:
Steps
- Download My Zong App
- Register your MBB Device on the app
- To register enter the MBB Number and press arrow button
- System will send the pin on your MBB Device
To access the verification PIN
- Connect with your MBB Device Wifi
- Open the Web browser and type 192.168.8.1
- Go to the SMS Tab to access PIN
- Enter the Pin in the App
- Set your Profile
- Click Recharge on Home Page
- Enter the details and the required amount and recharge your MBB Device
- Click More at the bottom right of My Zong App
- Select MBB
- Activate the MBB Bundle of your choice and press Subscribe Now
- Bundle will be activated
Steps
- Open the link for online recharge to top up your MBB Number
- Go to the Linkhttps://www.zong.com.pk/internet/activate-mbb-bundles to activate MBB Bundles
- Enter the MBB Number and press Subscribe
- Enter the 7 Digit Pin Code and Press Verify & Subscribe
Accessing the PIN Code
- Connect with your MBB Device Wifi
- Open the Web browser and type 192.168.8.1
- Go to the SMS Tab to access PIN
- Enter the Pin on the website
- Same PIN can be used for future subscriptions
Source: Zong
