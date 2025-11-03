Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android and IOS
Losing important WhatsApp conversations can be stressful. Fortunately, if you have enabled the automatic backup feature, restoring your chats is a straightforward process. This guide provides the clear, simple instructions you need to restore deleted WhatsApp messages on both Android and iPhone.
The recovery method is the same for all users: you must use your existing cloud backup (Google Drive for Android or iCloud for iPhone) by performing a fresh reinstallation of the app.
Crucial Pre-Recovery Checklist
Before proceeding with the uninstallation steps, you must confirm two points. Restoring the backup will permanently overwrite your current chat history, so proceed with caution.
- Verify Backup Date: Go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup. You can only restore messages if the “Last Backup” timestamp is older than when you deleted the messages.
- Account Match: You must be signed into the exact same phone number and same cloud account (Google Drive/iCloud) that was used to create the backup.
How to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages (Android & iPhone)
To force WhatsApp to recognize and offer the restore option, you must uninstall and reinstall the application.
Android: Restoring via Google Drive
- Uninstall WhatsApp from your Android device.
- Reinstall WhatsApp from the Google Play Store.
- Open the app and follow the prompts to verify your phone number.
- Wait for the prompt where WhatsApp detects your Google Drive backup.
- Tap the ‘Restore’ button to begin retrieving your messages and media.
- Tap ‘Next’ once the process is complete, and your restored chats will load.
iPhone: Restoring via iCloud
- Uninstall WhatsApp from your iPhone.
- Reinstall WhatsApp from the Apple App Store.
- Open the app and verify your phone number. Ensure you are signed into the correct iCloud account.
- Wait for the prompt where WhatsApp offers to restore your chat history.
- Tap ‘Restore Chat History’ to download your conversations from iCloud.
- Tap ‘Next’ when the restoration is finished to complete the setup.
Preventing Future Data Loss
To ensure you always have a current backup, check your automatic backup frequency.
- Go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup.
- Under ‘Back up to Google Drive’ (Android) or ‘Auto Backup’ (iPhone), change the setting to Daily.
- Ensure the ‘Include Videos’ toggle is set according to your preference.
