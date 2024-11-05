The Red Magic 10 series, Nubia’s latest flagship gaming phone lineup, is going to launch soon, with an official announcement event scheduled for November 13 at 3:00 PM Beijing time. For those in other regions, this translates to November 12 at 11:00 PM in Los Angeles, 2:00 AM in New York, 7:00 AM in London, 8:00 AM in Berlin and Paris, and 12:00 PM in Pakistan. With this release, Nubia is promising a powerful and immersive gaming experience, featuring advanced hardware and cutting-edge display technology tailored for gaming enthusiasts.

As of now, the Red Magic 10 series is open for reservations in China. Users who pre-register will have the advantage of receiving their devices quickly after placing the final order on launch day, with some areas even offering delivery within half an hour of order confirmation. Additionally, early buyers are set to receive exclusive perks valued at CNY 599 (around $85), along with limited-edition custom gifts, adding extra value to the purchase.

The Red Magic 10 Series is Going Official on November 12

One of the standout features of the Red Magic 10 series is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a powerhouse designed for seamless multitasking and demanding gaming applications. This SoC comes with Red Magic’s proprietary gaming chip, promising enhanced performance and optimized gameplay, even in graphically intense scenarios. Alongside, the phone will also pack a 7,000 mAh battery, employing high-energy-density silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery technology, and support for rapid 100W wired charging, ensuring minimal downtime between gaming sessions.

The device will also feature an impressive 7-inch display with a 1216×2688 resolution, making it perfect for high-definition visuals. The display will support a 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth transitions and fast response times, which are crucial for competitive gaming. Additionally, Nubia has teased that the Red Magic 10 series will boast the narrowest bezel design on the market, maximizing screen space for an immersive experience.

Adding to the cutting-edge features, the Red Magic 10 will reportedly have an under-display selfie camera. This innovation provides a seamless display without a notch or punch-hole, creating a distraction-free viewing experience that will appeal to gamers who need uninterrupted visuals.

With these premium specifications, the Red Magic 10 series aims to capture the attention of mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts looking for top-tier performance and innovative design. The use of advanced processing and display technology, combined with thoughtful details like rapid charging and under-display camera technology, sets the Red Magic 10 apart as a strong contender in the high-performance gaming phone market. As November 13 approaches, anticipation is building for the official reveal, with many eager to see if Nubia’s latest device lives up to its promises.