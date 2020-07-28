Nubia has unveiled the Red Magic 5G back in March. Now, Red Magic 5S Lands with Improved Cooling System and silver-plated vapour chamber. However, the rest of the specs and the design are quite similar to the Red Magic 5G. Let’s have a look at the improvement that the phone has come with.

The big new addition to the 5S is the silver-plated cooling pad stylized as ICE Ag. It should deliver better results than the conventional copper heat pipes in most smartphones. The phone also has the 15,000 RPM spinning fan from its predecessor which also helps it cool down while charging.

Red Magic 5S Lands with Improved Cooling System and silver-plated vapour chamber

Moreover, the phone has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The phone has a minimal top and bottom bezels. Also, the refresh rate moves to 144Hz and comes alongside 240Hz touch sampling.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup. The phone has a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP macro shooter. Moreover, the phone has RGB lighting to improve the gaming experience.

Furthermore, the phone has a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Interestingly, the phone has up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the phone has Red Magic OS on top of Android 10. AS far as the battery capacity is concerned, the phone has the 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Moreover, the phone is available in dual-tone blue, silver and red colour options. The pricing details of the phone is as follows;

The base 8/128GB trim goes for $542 The 12/256GB version goes for $628 The 16/256GB model will be available in $715

The phone will go on sale starting from August 1 in China. Moreover, global availability will follow in September.

Source: GSMArena