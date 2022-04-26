Recently, Reddit has announced that it is investing $1 million into its Community Funds initiative, which aims to assist users in launching their projects and ideas. So this fund program will finally allow you to host that r/legaladvice happy hour or invite your r/animalpics friends to the zoo.

In June, the Fund Program will officially open for applications, and everyone on Reddit will be invited to apply. The platform will provide grants ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 to assist users in launching their companies, events, and other ideas. The only requirements are that the initiatives help a specific Reddit community and that they do not promote a third-party company, product, or project. Apart from that, it looks that the sky is the limit as online conferences, talks, outdoor festivals, concerts, workshops, periodicals, and short films are among the various initiatives listed on Reddit.

Reddit Announces to Invest $1 Million in the Community Fund Program

Last October, Reddit piloted the Community Funds concept, funding 13 different projects, including a community billboard contest, a digital conference for historians, Christmas gifts for financially disadvantaged families, and a comic book contest. In a blog post, Reddit said,

Community Funds is in line with our purpose of providing everyone in the world with a sense of belonging, empowerment, and community. We feel that enabling communities to do more by awarding funding to support their best ideas is one way we can do this.

According to Reddit, projects will be chosen based on their “creativity, feasibility, and community effect.” Reddit expects to provide application criteria and guidelines in the coming weeks, so interested applicants should keep an eye out.

