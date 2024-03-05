Redefine Your Audio Experience With Zero Earbuds
Zer0lifestyle, a harbinger of a new age of reformation offers affordable smartwatches with innovative features and stylish designs. Recently, the manufacturer has introduced another fashion tech accessory dubbed Z-Buds. Zero earbuds aim to groove to the beats and move to the rhythms. The company is offering four models with amazing specs and features at very affordable prices. The cherry on the top is that these newly introduced fashion earbuds are available at amazing discounts on the official website. So, go grab your favorite piece of set right now by heading to this link. Are you guys ready to redefine your sonic experience?
All We Know About Zero Earbuds
Let’s dig into the specs and features of the groundbreaking variants.
Quantum Z Buds
|Specs
|Color Options
|Price
|
|
|
Original: Rs 19,999
Discounted Price: Rs 6,999
Wave Z Buds
|Specs
|Color Options
|Price
|
|
|
Original: Rs 14,999
Discounted Price: Rs 4,999
Pulse Z Buds
|Specs
|Color Options
|Price
|
|
|
Original: Rs 14,999
Discounted Price: Rs 4,499
811 Z Buds
|Specs
|Color Options
|Price
|
|
|Original: Rs 14,999
Discounted Price: Rs 4,499
You will get a 1-year warranty, free shipping, and a 7-day replacement offer on the purchase of these earbuds. The discount offer is only for four days. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your favorite ones right now!
