Redefine Your Audio Experience With Zero Earbuds

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Mar 5, 2024
Zero earbuds

Zer0lifestyle, a harbinger of a new age of reformation offers affordable smartwatches with innovative features and stylish designs. Recently, the manufacturer has introduced another fashion tech accessory dubbed Z-Buds.  Zero earbuds aim to groove to the beats and move to the rhythms. The company is offering four models with amazing specs and features at very affordable prices. The cherry on the top is that these newly introduced fashion earbuds are available at amazing discounts on the official website. So, go grab your favorite piece of set right now by heading to this link. Are you guys ready to redefine your sonic experience?

All We Know About Zero Earbuds

Let’s dig into the specs and features of the groundbreaking variants.

Quantum Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price
 
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Up to 70 hours of playtime
  • IPX4 Water resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Quad Mic ENC
  • Ultra Low Latency Mode
  • 10mm Large Driver
  • Hyper Sync (Blink To Pair)
  • Insta Charge (Rapid Recharging Technology)
  
  • Aurora Green
  • Calm Beige
  • Glacier Blue
  • Jet Black
  

Original: Rs 19,999

Discounted Price: Rs 6,999

Wave Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price
 
  • Voice Assistant
  • IPX5 Dust, Sweat & Splash resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Quad Mic ENC
  • Low Latency Gaming
  • 10mm Bass Driver
  • IntsaCharge: Upto 60 Hours Playtime & 2 Hours Charging Time
  • Touch Sensitive
  
  • Blue
  • White
  • Brown
  

Original: Rs 14,999

Discounted Price: Rs 4,999

Pulse Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price
 
  • Dual Color
  • Bluetooth 5.3v
  • Quad Mic ENC
  • Low Latency 45ms
  • 10mm Bass Driver
  • Compact/Handy
  • Long Battery Life
  • Gesture Controls
  • IntsaCharge-10mins +150 minutes playtime
  • Touch Sensitive
  
  • Dark Grey+Metal Black
  • Ivory White+Apricot
  • Red+Champagne
  • Warm Grey
  • Black+Metal Gray
  • Blue+Coffee
  

Original: Rs 14,999

Discounted Price: Rs 4,499

811 Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price
 
  • Hyper Sync: Blink & Pair
  • Bluetooth 5.3v
  • Quad Mic ENC
  • IPX5 Water Resistance
  • Low Latency 50ms
  • 10mm BoomX Driver
  • IntsaCharge
  • 12 Hours of playtime on a single charge
  • Breathing LED lights
  • Black
  • White
 Original: Rs 14,999

Discounted Price: Rs 4,499

You will get a 1-year warranty, free shipping, and a 7-day replacement offer on the purchase of these earbuds. The discount offer is only for four days. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your favorite ones right now!

Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.

