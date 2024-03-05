Redefine Your Audio Experience With Zero Earbuds

Zer0lifestyle, a harbinger of a new age of reformation offers affordable smartwatches with innovative features and stylish designs. Recently, the manufacturer has introduced another fashion tech accessory dubbed Z-Buds. Zero earbuds aim to groove to the beats and move to the rhythms. The company is offering four models with amazing specs and features at very affordable prices. The cherry on the top is that these newly introduced fashion earbuds are available at amazing discounts on the official website. So, go grab your favorite piece of set right now by heading to this link. Are you guys ready to redefine your sonic experience?

All We Know About Zero Earbuds

Let’s dig into the specs and features of the groundbreaking variants.

Quantum Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price Active Noise Cancellation

Up to 70 hours of playtime

IPX4 Water resistant

Bluetooth 5.3

Quad Mic ENC

Ultra Low Latency Mode

10mm Large Driver

Hyper Sync (Blink To Pair)

Insta Charge (Rapid Recharging Technology) Aurora Green

Calm Beige

Glacier Blue

Jet Black Original: Rs 19,999 Discounted Price: Rs 6,999

Wave Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price Voice Assistant

IPX5 Dust, Sweat & Splash resistant

Bluetooth 5.3

Quad Mic ENC

Low Latency Gaming

10mm Bass Driver

IntsaCharge: Upto 60 Hours Playtime & 2 Hours Charging Time

Touch Sensitive Blue

White

Brown Original: Rs 14,999 Discounted Price: Rs 4,999

Pulse Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price Dual Color

Bluetooth 5.3v

Quad Mic ENC

Low Latency 45ms

10mm Bass Driver

Compact/Handy

Long Battery Life

Gesture Controls

IntsaCharge-10mins +150 minutes playtime

Touch Sensitive Dark Grey+Metal Black

Ivory White+Apricot

Red+Champagne

Warm Grey

Black+Metal Gray

Blue+Coffee Original: Rs 14,999 Discounted Price: Rs 4,499

811 Z Buds

Specs Color Options Price Hyper Sync: Blink & Pair

Bluetooth 5.3v

Quad Mic ENC

IPX5 Water Resistance

Low Latency 50ms

10mm BoomX Driver

IntsaCharge

12 Hours of playtime on a single charge

Breathing LED lights Black

White Original: Rs 14,999 Discounted Price: Rs 4,499

